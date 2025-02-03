A natural leader within Chelsea’s dressing room, who as recently as last year captained his side in a League Cup final, Chilwell says it is experience he feels will benefit Palace’s squad.

“It was something I mentioned to the manager,” Chilwell explained. “I didn't want to come in and help just on the pitch, I also wanted to help off the pitch. I look at my last few years at Chelsea, where I've become one of the more experienced players, and it's something that I've taken on and enjoyed.

“I think coming into the squad, especially playing a system which I've been successful playing in before, it's a good opportunity for me to not just help on the pitch, but off the pitch as well, and help the younger boys and everyone generally with the experiences that I've had.

“I’ve played with probably four or five of the boys before in England youth age groups, so it’s hopefully going to be a pretty seamless transition into the squad.

“I was at the training ground today and met a lot of the staff, who were all great and very welcoming, so hopefully it should be quite quick to settle in and I can get going straight away.”

Chilwell could be in line to make his Palace debut against Doncaster in the FA Cup fourth-round next week, before the Eagles host Everton in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday, 15th February.

“[I want to] just play football at a great club,” Chilwell said. “I've been to the stadium a few times over the years. It's a great stadium with great fans, and I’m really excited to get back playing football for a club which is obviously going in a great direction.

“I've played at Selhurst Park a number of times over the years, and it's always been a great stadium. It's difficult to go there [as an away team], which obviously is a positive. It's something that you enjoy, , going to stadiums where the fans are so passionate.

“That was something, again, that excited me: how passionate the [Palace] fans are, how tight the stadium is. It’s always a great atmosphere when you go there, and I’m just very excited to get started and hopefully meet all the fans soon.”