The Argentina international came into the side for his first league start for the Eagles since his summer switch from PSV Eindhoven, after Dean Henderson was ruled out against Leeds United through illness.

Benítez was called upon to make several solid stops against Leeds front line, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin also missing a penalty for the visitors.

The goalkeeper told Palace TV: “It's my first game in the Premier League, so I'm very happy. Of course, we wanted to win this game, but the draw is also positive for us.

“We played a good game against a good team. They stayed really strong in the back, so we are happy with this point.”

On playing at Selhurst Park for the first time in the English top-flight, he added: “It's always special for me to play here on this pitch, in this stadium, with our fans. One game in the Premier League is always special, so I'm very happy. I tried to enjoy it.

“Of course, it's difficult sometimes to enjoy because you stay focused on the game, but I really enjoy it and I think we played a good game with all the team.

“We played a good game. We tried to change a little bit in the second-half to play more, but it's always difficult in the Premier League. You have most of the teams playing very well.

“Of course, we tried to score, but the point is positive today.

“[The next game] is the most important now. We’re going to prepare this week for Larnaca, and then I hope we qualify for the next round.”