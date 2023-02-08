It's been almost four years since the Eagles lost to Brighton, having won two and drawn four of their six meetings since 2019.

One of Palace's most memorable victories against the Seagulls came in 2021, when Christian Benteke scored a dramatic last-minute winner away at the Amex, a match played behind-closed-doors due to the pandemic - but celebrated by Palace fans worldwide.

Ahead of this weekend's game, let's take a look at 'Three of the Best' of Palace's Premier League results against Brighton...

1. Palace 3-2 Brighton

Saturday, 14th April 2018

The two sides' first meeting at Selhurst in five years saw a first-half flurry of goals in which Wilfried Zaha furthered his fine record against the Seagulls.

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, Palace hosted Brighton for only their second-ever Premier League meeting, having drawn the away fixture 0-0 in November 2017.

It was, of course, Zaha who opened the scoring in the fifth minute to calm Palace nerves, tapping in from close range following a corner.

James Tomkins then doubled the Eagles’ ecstasy, converting after a goal-line scramble in the 14th minute to make it 2-0.