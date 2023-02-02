Palace have enjoyed better fortunes against United in recent years, with their first league win at Old Trafford in 30 years coming in August 2019 after a dramatic 93rd-minute Patrick van Aanholt winner.

Since that game they have shared the stakes with the Red Devils, picking up two wins, two draws and also two defeats in that time.

The Eagles have not lost at home to United since July 2020, and have won on two of their last three visits to Old Trafford.

Ahead of this weekend's game, let's have a look at 'Three of the Best' of Palace's recent Premier League matchups against United...

1. Man Utd 1-2 Palace

Saturday, 24th August 2019

In the third game of Palace's seventh successive season in the top-flight, Roy Hodgson's side travelled to Manchester to take on a strong-looking United team on a blazing hot Saturday afternoon.

Off the back of two disappointing results, there may have been some nerves around the Palace fanbase, but Jordan Ayew's first-half finish courtesy of a Jeffrey Schlupp knock-down certainly instilled some belief in the fans, as well as the team.