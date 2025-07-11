The 27-year-old has joined up on a three-year contract, after signing from Dutch giants Ajax.

He becomes the second international to join Oliver Glasner’s Palace squad this summer and is already looking forward to the new challenge.

Having spent time in German, Dutch and Italian domestic football in recent years, Sosa is now ready to test himself in England.

“I think everybody agrees it is the best league in the world,” he told Palace TV. “With so many exciting and good games. I can’t wait to see the stadiums and experience the atmosphere. I’m excited.

“I'm curious about the speed of the game that everybody speaks about in the Premier League.

“I've heard also a lot of comparisons with the Bundesliga because it's a little bit similar [style of] football.