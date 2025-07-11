In his first interview as a Crystal Palace player, Borna Sosa says he can’t wait to show his all-action style to the Selhurst Park faithful.
The 27-year-old has joined up on a three-year contract, after signing from Dutch giants Ajax.
He becomes the second international to join Oliver Glasner’s Palace squad this summer and is already looking forward to the new challenge.
Having spent time in German, Dutch and Italian domestic football in recent years, Sosa is now ready to test himself in England.
“I think everybody agrees it is the best league in the world,” he told Palace TV. “With so many exciting and good games. I can’t wait to see the stadiums and experience the atmosphere. I’m excited.
“I'm curious about the speed of the game that everybody speaks about in the Premier League.
“I've heard also a lot of comparisons with the Bundesliga because it's a little bit similar [style of] football.
“So, I'm looking forward to the speed of the matches. I want to see how it really looks like because it feels, when you watch on television, that every game is like a show.
“The coach, Oliver [Glasner] has told me a lot of good things about the fans. He said that they’re really positive and that the atmosphere is unbelievably loud in the stadium.”
While Sosa is primarily a defender, he is capable of making an impact at both ends of the pitch.
Therefore, expect the Croatian to get the Selhurst Park crowd on their feet – at least that’s certainly his aim.
“I’m a player who likes to attack, to bring crosses, to make a lot of actions,” he said. “I like games that go up and down, with lots of things going on.
“In this team, I hope I will be able to give them [the supporters] some interesting moments during my time here.
"I want to be remembered as a player who gave everything he could for this club, because I think at the end of the day this is the most important thing.
"Every player has good days and bad days. But the most important thing is to give the maximum you are able to, then mostly the results will be positive."
Sosa was previously an opponent of his new manager when they were both competing in the Bundesliga.
Now, the new Palace full-back is relishing the opportunity to work together.
“I played against him many, many times,” added Sosa. “He was a coach in Wolfsburg and Frankfurt during my time in Stuttgart.
“He's a really, really good person and I had really good and positive conversations with him before I came here.
“Actually, we spoke for around an hour and already were talking about some tactical and technical stuff. He is really into football, 100 per cent and you can feel it from the beginning.
“I think this is the only way to go, so I only have positive things about working with him.”