The 23-year-old United States international, who is more used to playing at centre-back or right-back, was handed the opportunity to adopt a new role in Palace’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United at London Stadium.
With Jeffrey Schlupp withdrawn from the matchday squad at a late point due to personal reasons, manager Roy Hodgson shuffled his pack and deployed Richards as a defensive midfielder – a position he briefly played as a late substitute in October’s draw with Nottingham Forest.
As on that occasion, Richards by-and-large impressed in his newfound role on Sunday, completing the second-most tackles (five), interceptions (two) and clearances (four) of any player on the pitch.
Manager Hodgson later said of his display: "He must be very pleased with his performance as a central midfield player, albeit that he is, by trade, more of a centre-half.”