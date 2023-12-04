Reflecting on his role, Richards told Palace TV: “I wasn’t expecting it, but I just want to be on the pitch – so whatever it takes!

“It was something! It was a bit more defensive than anything, so I enjoyed that aspect, but I just liked being on the pitch and getting a point.

“There’s a bit of similarity [to centre-back]. I’m just not used to the ball going over my head like that, so that was something that took a bit of getting used to, but I enjoyed it today.

“I was kind of surprised to play it, but I feel like I did pretty well.”

Richards was pleased to take a point away from London Stadium and make it five games in a row unbeaten in east London: “We’ve had an unfortunate last few games, but it’s always good to get a point, especially away from home.”

On goalscorer Odsonne Edouard, who was clinical with his chance early in the second-half, Richards added: “It’s always good to score and always good to have some as alert as that up top, so I think it brought a lot of confidence to us for the second-half.”