“We managed to take the lead and did well,” Clyne told Palace TV. “We were doing very good in the first half. We controlled the game, and probably could have scored more goals.

“The first-half was really good. I felt like we were dominant. They didn't really look dangerous and we put a good display in.

“We’re just a bit disappointed that we didn't manage to hold on for the three points. We’ll take the one point and we'll move on to the next game.

“It’s just disappointing that the second-half they got back into the game. They got the goal, but we managed to get the point and now we move on to the next game.”