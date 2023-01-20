The two teams have enjoyed traded fortune in this fixture during the Premier League era, but Palace did enjoy one of their finest top-flight days against the Magpies in 2015, scoring five goals for the first time in this competition.

The Eagles also enjoyed memorable victories in more recent years, winning twice at St James’ Park in 2019 and 2021 and securing a memorable 1-0 win in February 2020 thanks to Patrick van Aanholt’s thunderbolt.

Ahead of their third meeting this season alone, let's explore ‘three of the best’ of Palace’s Premier League results against Newcastle.

1. Newcastle 1-2 Palace

Wednesday, 18th March 1998

A madcap season for Palace, which ultimately ended in relegation from the Premier League, still boasted some eye-catching results on the road.

The Eagles travelled to St James’ Park in March 1998 off the back of eight consecutive league defeats – a run in which they conceded 22 times – but pulled off a shock win against a Newcastle side who had finished second as recently as the season prior.