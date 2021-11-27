Butland

What do you feel the reason for how has the women’s game helped players like yourself to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community?

Morgan

It’s definitely a unique facet of the women’s game that there are so many openly out gay players. It’s become such a comfortable sphere for openly gay players and also fans.

I think I’ve always felt it’s been a safe space for me and I’ve loved being part of the community. Looking back at some of the reasons why that’s been the case: women’s football has come from quite humble beginnings. I think at the start we were all facing inequality and discrimination and there’s more of an acceptance from players and fans from all different walks of life to be a part of this community.

How would you feel if a teammate of yours came out? What do you think the response would be from yourself and from teammates and the club?

Butland

I think it would be an absolute gamechanger and a massive, massive mark in the men’s game. I think we’d be extremely supportive. I think we get this idea, perhaps from the outside, that we wouldn’t be open to that or wouldn’t welcome that.

I look around the changing room and we’re so diverse anyway, you would welcome it. I would actually be quite privileged if that was to happen here.