The 27-year-old full-back becomes Palace’s second-ever Colombian player, and was renowned for the bond that he built with the supporters in his native country, earning the nickname ‘la hincha en la cancha’: ‘the fan on the field.’

Impressing with his athleticism, committed defending and impressive record going forwards – moving to Palace from K.R.C. Genk having recorded 19 goals and 20 assists in 148 matches in Belgium – Muñoz is excited to apply his qualities to English football.

"It's a pleasure for me to be here at such a historic club, such a big club as Crystal Palace,” Muñoz told Palace TV. “I'm very excited, very happy, and I can't wait to be on the pitch.

“Moving from Belgium to England is a dream come true. I've always worked to achieve this, and now I feel very, very, very happy and very excited.

“London is a historic city on a football level and that means a lot to me. My family and I are very happy to be able to come to this place and live in a city like London."