In the last two years, the midfielder traded the Scottish second tier for England’s top league; won an Academy trophy; became Under-21s captain; made his Premier League and senior international debut in the same month; signed a new contract until 2027; and, last but certainly by no means least, won the FA Cup with Crystal Palace, our first-ever major trophy, at Wembley.

Quite the chapter, then – but the midfielder is not prepared to rest on his laurels, and has made a bright start to 2025/26 with some lively displays in pre-season, playing the entirety of two matches against Mainz 05 and FC Augsburg in Austria last week.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Devenny told Palace TV: “I mean it was all I could ask for, to be honest – I loved every minute of it last season and, as good as it was, for me, now, it's done.

“It's in the past and now, it's looking forward to the future and seeing what this season brings – and hopefully it'll be more of the same.”