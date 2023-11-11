Although hardly atypical for the England international, whose cheer and charisma is near enough a constant at the Palace training ground, Eze appeared to carry an even greater spring in his step on Friday as he met with Chairman Steve Parish and manager Roy Hodgson.

Also fielding questions on his favourite goals, memories – and personal changes to himself, as he continues his fourth season at Palace – the 25-year-old provided plenty of laughs and smiles behind the scenes of his signing shoot.

“I’m now in my fourth season with the club and I’ve enjoyed it so far,” Eze said. “I’m loving every moment.

“Hopefully the fans can expect more of the same in the future, God willing – I’m praying for exciting performances, fun times, goals and wins.”

Thanks to the Palace TV cameras, you can watch more of Eze’s reflections on his time at the club – so far – for yourself below.