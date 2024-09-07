Nketiah has followed Palace’s recent progress from North London, and is looking forward to working with manager Oliver Glasner.

Palace’s new No. 9 is also close with fellow South Londoners Marc Guéhi and Ebere Eze, with whom he is looking forward to striking up an understanding on the pitch.

“I think the boss has come in and done really well,” he said. “I could see that from the outside watching him. It was an attractive place to come.

“You want to play football that's scoring a lot of goals, playing good football. So, yeah, it's definitely a good fit for myself and exciting for me and all the new boys that's come in. Hopefully, we can help the team as much as possible.

“I had a few messages with Ebs, to be honest. He called me a couple of times once he knew it was out there!

“He’s had glowing reviews every time I speak to him about how he's doing at the club, how he's finding it. He just thought it would be a really good fit for myself and so did me and my family so, yeah, that works well, and it's obviously good to have some familiar faces.”