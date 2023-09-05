One difference-maker in the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday was Jean-Philippe Mateta who came on moments after Hwang Hee-Chan had cancelled out Odsonne Edouard’s opener.

Having scored a hat-trick in midweek, Mateta turned provider for his fellow forward, recording two clever assists – including one for Ebere Eze – in the 20 minutes he was on the pitch.

The substitution also saw Edouard take on a different role as the Eagles shifted formation – and the duo’s strong friendship came to the fore to fire Palace to victory.

