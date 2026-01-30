The 24-year-old has joined Palace on a loan deal until the end of the season from Aston Villa, and brings an exciting mix of flair, athleticism – and a desire to achieve big things in South London.

Guessand told Palace TV: “I’m really excited, really excited to be here. I was waiting for this moment for a very long time.

“I’m excited to play with my new teammates and fight with them, because we have some objectives, some targets, and I think with the quality we have, we can achieve something.

“I've seen a lot of qualities in this team. I've seen them playing. I think my first game in the [Premier] League was against Crystal Palace, and I've seen the quality of this team.

“Every player has this mentality to win, and the Manager as well. I spoke with him and the way he plays, the way he gets the best from his players, this is what I really like.

“I want to improve – I want to get better and better every day – so there are lots of reasons to come here.”