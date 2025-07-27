Don't miss a moment of Fan Zhiyi's captivating return, and delve deeper into his unforgettable story. Watch the full feature on Palace TV (embedded above).

“The first time I watched a Palace game was in 1989 against Liverpool in the FA Cup. So, this is my dream. What does it mean to dream?”

For Zhiyi, an icon of Chinese football and a beloved figure at Crystal Palace, his recent return to the club's training ground wasn't just a visit; it was a profound journey back to the genesis of a dream.

That dream, ignited by an FA Cup clash against Liverpool decades ago, would eventually lead him to become one of the most influential figures in Asian football – and forever solidify his place in the heart of South London.

His arrival in 1998, alongside Sun Jihai, marked a seismic shift for English football, opening doors for Chinese players onto the European stage.

Palace's popularity surged, reaching a peak on 27th September 1998, when Fan made his debut for the Eagles against Sheffield United.

A historic milestone was achieved on that day, as the clash became the first English league game ever broadcast live on national television in China.

Though 18,000 fans filled Selhurst Park, some estimates put the international viewing figures for that remarkable match at an incredible 500 million, an audience truly unparalleled for its era.