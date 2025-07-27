Former Crystal Palace defender and Chinese football icon Fan Zhiyi returned to South London earlier this year, visiting training and Selhurst Park, reuniting with old friends and colleagues, and reflecting on his remarkable journey – and the profound connection he still enjoys with the club and its supporters today.
Don't miss a moment of Fan Zhiyi's captivating return, and delve deeper into his unforgettable story. Watch the full feature on Palace TV (embedded above).
“The first time I watched a Palace game was in 1989 against Liverpool in the FA Cup. So, this is my dream. What does it mean to dream?”
For Zhiyi, an icon of Chinese football and a beloved figure at Crystal Palace, his recent return to the club's training ground wasn't just a visit; it was a profound journey back to the genesis of a dream.
That dream, ignited by an FA Cup clash against Liverpool decades ago, would eventually lead him to become one of the most influential figures in Asian football – and forever solidify his place in the heart of South London.
His arrival in 1998, alongside Sun Jihai, marked a seismic shift for English football, opening doors for Chinese players onto the European stage.
Palace's popularity surged, reaching a peak on 27th September 1998, when Fan made his debut for the Eagles against Sheffield United.
A historic milestone was achieved on that day, as the clash became the first English league game ever broadcast live on national television in China.
Though 18,000 fans filled Selhurst Park, some estimates put the international viewing figures for that remarkable match at an incredible 500 million, an audience truly unparalleled for its era.
For Fan, it was the start of something truly special. As he reflected on his time in South London, he spoke of transformation: “I started a new life. Everything is a very good memory.”
Stepping onto the training ground, which has changed considerably since his time at the club, Fan was visibly struck by the evolution of the club he once called home.
He said: “It's different. Now it's a beautiful training ground.
“It’s different to before, now that it's 28 years after!”
Fan's connection to Crystal Palace transcended the professional. It was deeply personal.
“All the Palace fans, staff, players. We are a family. Because it was my first time coming to here. They are really close to me,” he said.
This sense of belonging, particularly as a trailblazer from a different culture, was crucial to his success and enduring affection for the club.
The enduring nature of Fan's legacy was beautifully underscored by a heartwarming encounter with a member of the current Palace backroom team: Head Kitman, Phil Holah.
Holah, when he was a wide-eyed seven-year-old supporter, had once taken a photo with his hero at the old training ground.
Decades later, with that boy now Head Kitman at the club, the duo recreated that moment with a new photograph, a powerful testament to how Fan’s influence permeates through generations and directly impacts even the very fabric of the club’s coaching setup.
Fan's passion for the game remains as fierce as ever, particularly when the conversation turned to one of Palace's biggest fixtures.
His competitive spirit shone through when discussing the club's rivalry with Brighton – who Palace defeated at Selhurst Park, in front of Fan, back in April.
He said: “I know Brighton, it's a big game. It's like fighting, like war. You must be 100 percent.”
This philosophy of total commitment, especially for the fans, was something he always preached.
"When you do something on the pitch, the fans are always watching. So, concentrate 100%. For the fans. I'm really touched. Because after 28 years, there are still a lot of us," he said.
His legacy is evident in the global reach of Crystal Palace today.
Fan said: “Now, in China, a lot of the fans sometimes speak football. Always say, Palace. Palace.”
From a pioneering arrival in 1998, Fan Zhiyi helped cultivate a legion of new fans thousands of miles away, transforming Crystal Palace into a household name in China.
Reflecting on his incredible journey, Fan summarised his feelings with immense pride.
"Because, after 27 years, when I sit on the pitch, and think back to when the dream started, I really feel that this is a legacy of a professional club.
“I'm very proud to be back in this club. Because it's Palace. It's a dream come true," he said.
His visit was a powerful reminder of how one player's dream can ignite a global phenomenon, forging lasting bonds that transcend time and distance, and solidifying his place as a true legend in the Crystal Palace family.
For the complete story of Fan Zhiyi's poignant homecoming, including his memorable encounters with Marc Guéhi, Ashley Cole, and Chairman Steve Parish, the full feature is available to watch exclusively on Palace TV now.
01 / 05