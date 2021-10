Joining on loan from Chelsea, Gallagher will compete for Palace throughout the 21/22 season.

Speaking with Palace TV having arrived in south London, Gallagher revealed the impact Patrick Vieira had on his decision.

“I spoke to the manager, I liked what he said, I liked how he wants to play, how he wants me to play and how he wants the team to play. I feel like I can learn from him and the players around me. I think that’s the main thing.