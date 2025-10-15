Oliver, congratulations on winning the Premier League Manager of the Month award. What does this mean to you?

Thank you very much. It's a big honour for me. Like always in life, when it's the first time, it's always something special. It's the first time I'm rewarded with this special honour.

But on the other side, and it’s important for me: I know I'm the Manager, I'm very often the one at the front, but I have fantastic staff next to me, great assistant coaches who support me, who support the team, and the most important ones are the players.

As a coach, as a Manager, I always say you are nothing without your players, because they have to perform on the pitch, and they performed so well in September. I'm the one who gets the reward, but I see it, I get it on behalf of the entire team.

You won Austrian Coach of the Year as well last week, another award that you picked up, as well as now Premier League Manager of the Month. Looking back at the month as a whole, how good was it? And what did it do for the confidence in the group?

It's too many awards for me, I don't feel that important!

The most important ones are the players, because again, they have to perform on the pitch, they have to do all the stuff, and we are supporting them.

For me it's not just September. We were unbeaten in August, and it was a little bit trickier after the international break, players arriving very late. But then, just continuing how we started this season, it was great to see.

And, of course, every game unbeaten, every win, increases the confidence, the self-confidence, and this is what you need, because you can't achieve anything in life – not in football, in sports, in life – if you don't believe that you are able to do it.

That's the foundation of everything: that you trust yourself, you have the confidence to win, to achieve things in life, if you have this. And, of course, you need some successes on this route, you need some positive results, whatever it is.

It's not so difficult, it's always the same: you need to trust yourself, you need confidence, and this helps to achieve your goals.