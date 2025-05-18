On winning the FA Cup…

I still can't believe it. It was such a great game. Such a great atmosphere.

Our fans were unbelievable. I think now, we're all starting to realise how big this achievement is.

It was a special day. It was a special win. It was a special game. So tough to play, but the players did so well and defended with such a passion and desire.

Now we really made it real, winning the FA Cup. Especially, our fans deserve to win this trophy, because they always supported us with a very difficult start [to the season]. They always stood to us. They always supported us. They were never complaining. They were never shouting at us.

I think this is now where everybody gets the reward, especially our fans. They helped us to win this Cup – thanks a lot.

On the belief in his side…

There's no button. We don't have a belief button. These are things they are developing over months. And it's just with a work ethic, with a mindset every day in training, every day, every game day.

Then, of course, you need also the evidence. We had the evidence in many big games: at the Emirates, against Villa here, and in many other games. Then it starts and I think also our fans got this belief because they could see they always played their way. Of course, today we wanted to hit the ball more but also credit to City how well they played.

But we're always believing that we can score goals. If you don't score a goal for 10 games nobody believes in it. But we're always scoring and we're always creating our situations from different phases of the game. And today, yes, we were very efficient.

It felt like the first time in the opposition's half and then we scored a goal. And I think this all helped us to create this belief. And then it's again the togetherness, it's the spirit and this helps you to overcome difficult moments in the season, in the game.

And I think this is now again, it's the reward for all of us.