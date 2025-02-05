If, like us, you’ve not stop smiling after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United yet… well, prepare to smile even more.
Palace TV had cameras covering all of the best bits behind the scenes of the Eagles’ latest trip to English football’s biggest League ground – one which saw Palace emerge victors at Old Trafford for the fourth time in the last six seasons.
From scene-setting arrivals to Adam Wharton’s return to the pitch; away fans flocking in to pre-match warm-ups and respectful tributes; and an incredible team performance across the pitch, capped by two Jean-Philippe Mateta goals…
And then, of course, there are the post-match celebrations. ‘Fantastique’, indeed.
Watch it all above again – from angles you won’t have seen before – in our video player above.