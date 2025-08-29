The Eagles recorded a third clean sheet in five competitive matches this season to secure UEFA Conference League qualification in Norway – and with it, a first-ever European tour in the club’s history.

Although it wasn’t the prettiest performance at times – albeit on an AstroTurf pitch, Palace’s first such competitive match in 35 years – a 0-0 draw at Fredrikstad Stadion sealed a 1-0 win in the tie, and ultimately got the job done.

Henderson told Palace TV: “I think everyone should be more buzzing than they actually are.

“Obviously, the performance wasn't great today. I thought we defended the box really well, which is most important. We've come away to a tough place, obviously a different surface, and there were some tired legs tonight.

“But I tell you what, we're going on the first European tour and it's something we should be bouncing about. Obviously, the away end was unbelievable at the end there. It means so much to those fans and so much to us as well.

“It's phenomenal to see what we've achieved so far. It's something to be really proud of.