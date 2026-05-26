The historic occasion of our first-ever European Final is upon us, and Oliver Glasner will host his last pre-match press conference as Palace boss, previewing the match against Rayo Vallecano in Germany.

The Palace Manager – who will be joined by players, to be confirmed – is likely to provide the media with updates on Chris Richards and Adam Wharton; discuss Rayo Vallecano in depth; and look ahead to one of the biggest-ever matches in Palace's history – and you can watch the press conference LIVE on Palace TV+ via cpfc.co.uk or the Official Palace App!

What's more, Palace TV+ subscribers can also then enjoy live audio commentary of the match.

Palace TV+ is available via three passes: an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew until cancelled.