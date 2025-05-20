Oliver Glasner

I’ve nothing prepared, and I still can't believe guys that you have done it, that we have done it. So first of all congratulations for this big, big achievement.

Quite often I'm not talking about football, and this is maybe the moment and then I let the party go and start… we talked about it. I don't know when I said to the staff we should print the picture of winning the trophy… was it before Doncaster? [Stockport!] Before the first game, really? Stockport, a great 1-0 win at home against Stockport, this is how we started.

I don't know. I think I don't have many talents, but one I have, I think, and it's just given from somebody, is I get a feeling for a group. I get a feeling for a group, and I got the feeling and I told it a few times to you, and then it was really very dominant when we were in Marbella, my feeling was: guys, we can achieve big things.

And from that moment when I felt it, I told you, because it makes no sense if I feel it and Will [Hughes] says “well, gaffer, come on, we never win anything”! Guys, that was my feeling, and then it started, and it's all what you have done, all what you have done: always working hard, sticking together, and today again – difficult decisions to take, and everybody accepted them for the team.

This was my feeling from day number one, and then we got the reward and you especially for winning the trophy.

The second thing is also for me, what I'm telling you a few times, is maybe in 20 years or in 30 years, when you are my age and I'm already hopefully then playing golf, at 80 [years], you will remember guys, and this is a message just for you, for us: if you invest in something, you get something back guys, and really big credit to all of you, not just to you in the players, to the whole staff, I think Steve the Chairman, the other owners, to all guys, everybody…

How much you invested, and I know I demand a lot from you, I demand a lot, but you invested, and now we get the reward, we get the return.

If you take this for your life, if you invest in something – in sports and family and friendship and whatever guys, then you get the return, and today we got it, and again I'm very proud, guys, to be the manager of such an amazing group.

It's really easy to manage because you are so great guys, so great characters, and that's why we won this trophy: great talents, great guys, great group, so now guys enjoy a big party.