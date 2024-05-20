The Dutchman, who moved to south London from Ajax in the summer of 2017, will leave the Eagles upon the expiration of his contract this summer, after making 96 appearances in all competitions and scoring 3 goals.

There may even have been one more for the popular midfielder, with a roar going around Selhurst Park as he looked to get a shot away in the dying embers of Sunday’s 5-0 win over Aston Villa, but the popular midfielder was denied on this occasion.

Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Riedewald hailed a: “great club, inside, everybody who works for the club, you know it as well, everybody who works for the club… 100% dedication.

“It was just an honour to be part of this organisation, part of this club, wearing this shirt for seven seasons. Even if you look at this game, I think, I'm very excited for the future, what the future holds for Crystal Palace.

“Hopefully this progress we've been through in the last three, four months, hopefully after the pre-season we can just carry on and I really want to see this club doing well in the upcoming years and achieve the goals that we are setting for next season.”