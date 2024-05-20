The defender took the captain’s armband for the closing minutes of Sunday’s 5-0 hammering of Aston Villa, a fitting finale to an eight-year stint in which he has served the club with distinction.

During that time, Tomkins has made 136 appearances in all competitions and scoring 10 goals – including two, on separate occasions, against arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park.

“I was choked up to be honest because, you know, it's just an emotional time for me really,” Tomkins said to Palace TV about his final game at Selhurst Park.

“I love playing at this football club, it just means everything to me. You know it's going to come to an end but when it comes, you know, it's just a bit of a shock.

“I'm just appreciative of everything. All the players and the managers and staff have been so good to me. Ever since I joined the football club, you know, I’ve loved them to bits and the football… this club is going places. What an end to the season that was, it's just brilliant.

“I've just loved every minute of it and I just want to thank everyone at this moment.

“I just love everyone. I've got enough time for everyone, they’re brilliant lads. Not just that, the staff… it's just so nice, it's such a family unit. I left my old club [West Ham United] and then I come here and it was just perfect for me. I felt like I fitted in straight away and that's thanks to everyone really at the football club.

"The fans have just been fantastic, they're so good. To come and play here and have eight years of my career… I'm just thankful, and it's an honour really.”