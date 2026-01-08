The 24-year-old offered a lively attacking outlet throughout for the Eagles, and was unfortunate not to open his account for the club following a fine early save from Emiliano Martínez after he had burst behind the Villa backline.

An entertaining game ultimately went goalless – but Johnson was delighted to make his first appearance as a Palace player at the Eagles’ famous stadium.

“It felt amazing,” Johnson be, speaking to Palace TV. “From the start of the game to the end, I thought the crowd were incredible.

“[Playing here] is something I'm really excited to do more and more, because I think when it got tough tonight, they really kept us going. Massive credit to the fans – a midweek game, late kick-off, and they really turned up for us tonight, so a massive thank you.”

In terms of his first week as a Palace player, Johnson added: “I think everyone's made me feel so welcome I think since the first second, so I couldn't have asked for a better welcome from everyone.

“Now I feel like, after two games, I feel like I'm getting used to the way that we play. I know it's going to take time, because there are some positions that aren't that natural to me.

“The longer it goes on, the more I'm going to love it, I'm sure, so a massive thank you for everyone making me feel so welcome.”