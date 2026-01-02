Brennan Johnson says a hunger to compete for more silverware was a factor in his decision to choose Crystal Palace as his next club – as the Wales international sat down for his first Palace TV interview.
Both Johnson – who scored the winning goal in last season’s UEFA Europa League final for Tottenham – and Palace – who claimed the FA Cup and Community Shield trophies at Wembley – enjoyed 2025s to savour.
But having tasted such success with Spurs, Johnson, who arrives in South London in a club-record deal, believes everything is in place for Palace to achieve even more in the second-half of 2025/26.
“I think myself and especially the club, more importantly, have tasted a win, holding a trophy or two trophies in such a short period of time,” the 24-year-old smiled.
“I think that feeling kind of makes you want it even more, makes you more hungry for it.
“I'm sure I'll be coming into a dressing room that is not short on success and, especially, is wanting to do it again. And that's why I'm here – I want to be successful. I had a taste myself, and it's something that I want more of.
“I feel like myself, the club, the players, the fans, everyone's just kind of in the same mindset, so it's just perfect.
“It’s such a great club, and such a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on. Overall, I'm super excited.”
When they're at home and the fans are on their side, it's such an exciting way of playing football—Brennan Johnson
Johnson could be in line to make his Palace debut as early as Sunday against Newcastle United, with the Eagles’ No. 11 having already discussed potential roles in the side with his new Manager, Oliver Glasner.
He reflected: “The whole thing's happened really quickly, getting everything done today and then obviously there's a game at the weekend. I think that's nice. That's how I prefer it, just getting straight to it.
“I feel like the best way to build up connections is on the pitch, and on the training pitch. The fact that I don't have to wait long to be able to do that is amazing.
“We [Glasner and I] had a couple of conversations. It was more him showing me more of the details, more of the stuff that I don't just see watching on TV, of how Palace play and where he sees me, and how he sees me affecting the game. I don't think it was a specific position every time, it was more just areas.
“Watching the games myself, I see a team that clearly knows what they want to do, and I feel like they're a really good watch. When they're at home and the fans are on their side, it's such an exciting way of playing football.
“It’s something that I really wanted to be involved in. Speaking to the Manager was great. I just can't wait to get going now.”
Johnson said his role model growing up was another former Spurs and Wales great, Gareth Bale, whilst in terms of where he sees himself affecting matches, he added: “I think first and foremost, I'm a player who likes to get into positions to be able to score goals and help the team to score goals, whether that’s assists, getting in the final third…
“But as well as that, I think I'm just someone who wants to work hard for the team. That’s more important. I think you can see that in this team – they work so hard, so I have to bring that as well.
“I'm a fast player, one who likes to be direct. Hopefully I can get involved in all things attacking and be able to help as much as I can, because I like to think I have a lot of qualities that can fit the team.”
The fact that I get to play in front of these fans and have them on my side is something that I'm really excited for—Brennan Johnson
Johnson was recently in action at Selhurst Park for Tottenham last weekend – and, following the trip to Newcastle, is excited for a potential first home outing in the famous Red and Blue against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park next week.
“I can't explain how good the fans are,” he beamed. “And from everything that I've seen, every time I've played there it's been super hard.
"But at the same time, I just see how positive they are with the players and the chants that they sing.
“I’m so excited. It's an amazing club, one that I've always admired. The fact that I get to play in front of these fans and have them on my side is something that I'm really excited for.
“A massive thank you for all the messages that I've received so far. People wanting me to come, and showing that love, is something that I appreciate a lot.
“I'll always try my hardest for the club. It's somewhere that I can really see myself falling in love with. I'm excited to come here and play in front of you guys.”
For more from Johnson, including his thoughts on former Forest teammate Dean Henderson; what he’ll bring to the Palace dressing room; and reflections on his personal aims for the rest of 25/26, watch our full interview above!