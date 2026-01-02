Both Johnson – who scored the winning goal in last season’s UEFA Europa League final for Tottenham – and Palace – who claimed the FA Cup and Community Shield trophies at Wembley – enjoyed 2025s to savour.

But having tasted such success with Spurs, Johnson, who arrives in South London in a club-record deal, believes everything is in place for Palace to achieve even more in the second-half of 2025/26.

“I think myself and especially the club, more importantly, have tasted a win, holding a trophy or two trophies in such a short period of time,” the 24-year-old smiled.

“I think that feeling kind of makes you want it even more, makes you more hungry for it.

“I'm sure I'll be coming into a dressing room that is not short on success and, especially, is wanting to do it again. And that's why I'm here – I want to be successful. I had a taste myself, and it's something that I want more of.

“I feel like myself, the club, the players, the fans, everyone's just kind of in the same mindset, so it's just perfect.

“It’s such a great club, and such a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on. Overall, I'm super excited.”