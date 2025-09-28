"We all know we are like a family, and we're all happy for his goal.

“I think we should have scored at least one or two [more in the first-half]. And then, yeah, obviously the second-half, they are one of the best teams in the world now, and it was a difficult game in the second-half for us, because we didn't score in the first-half.

“But this is also football and we won the game, so everything's fine!”

Palace’s win moved them up to second in the Premier League table; saw them match the club’s all-time record of 18 consecutive matches unbeaten; and saw them put an end to Liverpool’s perfect start to the 2025/26 campaign.

These truly have the feel of halcyon days for the Eagles, but Kamada remains focused on the task in hand – with Palace’s first assignment in the UEFA Conference League proper, away to Dynamo Kyiv, up next in midweek.

Kamada said: “We have to think about the next game. We have to focus on every [single] next game.

“We don't have to think that we don't lose yet, we just prepare for the next game and we have to play [it], that’s what we have to do. That’s it.”