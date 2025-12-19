It was a memorable night for the Academy trio, with King and Benamar making their senior debuts, while Rodney – slightly more experienced – made just his second start for the first team, albeit under the bright lights of European football.

Rodney has been around the senior squad for some time, travelling on pre-season tours, featuring in matchday squads across league and cup competitions, and making his debut in a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Oxford United under Patrick Vieira. However, starting in the UEFA Conference League represented a significant step up.

Reflecting on the occasion, he said: “It’s always an incredible feeling to play for your boyhood club, especially in the Conference League, international football. It’s a different type of football. It was a pleasure to go out there and play.”