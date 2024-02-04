In her first interview as a Palace player, the 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international – a deadline-day recruit who last summer became the youngest-ever player to represent her country at a FIFA World Cup finals tournament – told Palace TV of her excitement to get started in the Women’s Championship.

That could begin with today’s trip to Southampton (kick-off 14:00 GMT at St Mary’s Stadium) as Palace look to return to winning ways.

"I'm absolutely buzzing and I can't wait to get started with the girls,” she smiled. “Hopefully I’ll get my first match out of the way on Sunday.

"The facilities are unbelievable and it's my dream to play in English football. The Championship is where to start – hopefully I get promoted with the girls and we can get to the Women’s Super League.

“I'm looking forward to settling into the club and getting closer to the girls, focusing on my football, enjoying it and hopefully developing more as a player."

Larkin becomes Palace’s second Irish international recruit of the window after 22-year-old winger Izzy Atkinson from West Ham United.

“Yeah, obviously I’m best mates with Izzy and Hayley [Nolan],” Larkin beamed. “They were giving me great compliments about the whole place.

“Obviously Iz came here a few days ago and she said the girls she fitted in really well. Hayley's been here a while and she loves it, so there's nothing bad about it.

“This team is amazing, has so many qualities and all the girls are top class. I think we just keep working together as a team and hopefully get promoted and get the scores that we need, especially on Sunday.

“Obviously the fans here are a big thing in the club, and I can't wait to be a part of it and see what it brings us.”