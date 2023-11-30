On this day (30th November) 12 years ago, after an uneventful first-half in a League Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford, Crystal Palace's Darren Ambrose picked up the ball 40 yards from goal, turned and…

Well, you surely know the rest.

The cameras panned to the away end and, amidst 3,000 supporters jumping for joy, found an adrenalised red-and-blue clad supporter, Mark Wealleans, screaming with passion whilst holding up two young Palace lads who – then nine and six-years-old – responded by bursting into tears.

“I watch it back a lot, being grateful that we’ve got that on camera,” Dominic and Nathan Wealleans reflect, speaking to Palace TV many a year later.

“That that moment was actually picked up and filmed… it’s the best bit for me.”

Sheer emotion – sheer delight – the sheer heights that only football can bring… and all shared with their hero and idol.

The moment that will forever matter to them the most – captured on camera and sent out to the world.