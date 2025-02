From training sessions to matchday preparation, watch as each young talent hones their skills, comes up against the rigours of senior professional football, and adapts to life at their adopted homes.

Step behind the scenes with all three players as they navigate through the highs and lows of Loan Life. With access-all-areas footage, the series follows their personal and professional journeys, showcasing their challenges, growth and aspirations – on and off the pitch.

Watch the trailer for Loan Life below.