Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made the move to Championship side Sheffield United back in August, following a strong pre-season in which he scored three goals in two games for Palace.

He has since gone on to become a fan favourite at Bramall Lane, getting regular minutes and playing a key role in the Blades’ push for promotion back to the Premier League.

In the first of a three-part series called Loan Life, Palace TV caught up with Rak-Sakyi, getting an unprecedented insight into his loan spell.

We also hear the thoughts of his manager Chris Wilder and Crystal Palace Director of U21 Development Mark Bright midway through his loan spell in South Yorkshire.

Watch below!