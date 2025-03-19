Goalkeeper Owen Goodman made the move across south London to AFC Wimbledon on loan back in July, ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

He was given the No. 1 shirt for the Dons and has since gone to established himself as their first-choice goalkeeper - playing in every senior game that he has been eligible for.

The 21-year-old shot stopper features as the second instalment of the brand new Palace TV series called Loan Life, where we had a chance to catch up with him and gain unprecedented behind-the-scenes insight into his time in SW17.

We also hear the thoughts of his manager Johnnie Jackson, goalkeeping coach Ashley Bayes and Crystal Palace Director of U21 Development Mark Bright midway through his loan spell.