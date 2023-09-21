This was not to be the case, however, when England duo Ebere Eze and Marc Guéhi sat down with BBC Sport's Football Focus recently, putting their friendship to the test with Honesty Cards.

Inviting both players to be as forthright as possible, Honesty Cards put Eze and Guéhi well and truly on the spot – well, on slightly raised chairs, at least – by putting to them some lesser-asked queries.

The results were illuminating. ‘Best dressed’ had a few candidates: purveyors of Instagram will recognise Joachim Andersen, Michael Olise and Naouirou Ahamada’s sartorial expertise – but what was Guéhi’s verdict on Eze’s own style?

Let’s just say – some footballing metaphors were involved…

The revelations kept on coming – from desired life skills to dream dinner party guests, footballing idols to future managers in the squad – and one of the most important questions of all: favourite Selhurst Park moments.

“JP [Mateta] scoring the winner against Leicester!” Eze was quick to pinpoint – but did Guéhi agree?

Find out by watching the duo tackle Football Focus’ Honesty Cards in the video player below…