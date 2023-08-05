The 19-year-old attacker arrives with an impressive reputation in the game, having inspired Flamengo to a Copa Libertadores – the South American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League – and Copa do Brasil double in his first full season as a senior player.

“I’m very happy to be here,” França beamed. “I hope I can bring good results for our supporters, for the other players and everybody else in the team. I’m very excited for my first game and my time with Crystal Palace.

“What attracted me most [to the club] is the chance of a new challenge and the opportunity to play in the Premier League, one of the most important championships in the world. Of course, I will be doing my best for this team.

“I’m very excited for my first game here at my new home, giving my best for my new team. I hope all the supporters are happy with me coming here. I bet it is going to be good for all of us.”