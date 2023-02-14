Chairman Steve Parish said at the unveiling: “I was fortunate enough to be able to speak at a celebration of Maxi’s life, which was fantastic.

“He was just a fabulous, fabulous person. He was a massive supporter of the club. He was a supporter in the absolute truest sense of the word.

“I found an interview Maxi did on YouTube. He said: ‘I’m the happiest fan in the world right now’ – the happiest in the world, and I think we finished 14th that season! He really did love the club, and he did a lot for the club.

“Having a permanent memorial to him here is just fantastic… the way it's been done, and the words that they’ve used from one of Maxi’s songs… it’s just such an amazing, emotional piece of work, so I’m really proud and privileged to be able to unveil it today.”

The Chairman also thanked MurWalls for creating the mural and revealed that, fittingly, the work could be seen from Maxi Jazz’s regular seat inside Selhurst Park, adding: “That’s amazing. What a life he lived.

“Maxi really was the embodiment of south London in himself as a person, kind and gracious as he was, and it was represented in his music, his lyrics, his accent – everything about him was pure south London.

“He really is an icon for us as a football club, and while we’ve sadly lost him, he will live on here and in his music for everybody, which is amazing.”

Friend and fellow creative Ben Bailey Smith (AKA Doc Brown) said: “I was a teenager of the ‘90s, [listening to] Faithless – this iconic group – and I had no idea he was a Palace fan at the time! I remember being so excited to find out that Maxi from Faithless was a Palace fan.

“When I heard about this [mural], it was on another level, because we were obviously all devastated when we lost him.

“When I heard about the news, I spent the day listening to old Faithless tunes and the ‘God is a DJ’ song… I had to rewind the lyrics. That verse almost felt like a chant from the stadium [Selhurst Park] itself – it felt to me like he was talking about Palace.

“It’s a beautiful thing to nod to every time I’m down here.”

Marc Silver, CEO and Founder of British Street Art collective MurWalls, said: “This is something that all of the Crystal Palace family can appreciate.

“It’s a legacy for all of you to celebrate every time you come to watch a game. Knowing that it’s actually in view of where his seat is just makes it really special.

“We’re really grateful for the guys at Crystal Palace for giving us this opportunity to work with them, and I hope you all enjoy it.”