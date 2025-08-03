Benítez is not only a serial winner – keeping nine clean sheets as an ever-present in PSV’s Eredivisie title-winning season in 2024/25, having kept 20 in 2023/24 when they also finished first in the league – but also a leader, having previously worn the captain’s armband with OGC Nice on numerous occasions in Ligue 1.

The goalkeeper has already drawn plenty of inspiration from his surroundings in South London, explaining: “The coach [Oliver Glasner] tries to put the intensity and hard work not only on the pitch but also outside it, in the gym, and this is important because we progress more and more.

“This pre-season is an important goal. I see the team is more compact and more together, and I really like also when we train because we try to train hard, and after, it's the same in the game. This I really like because it's my objective, my goals.

“I know now the team, I know a little bit more the club and they have a big ambition. This is for me the most important [thing] because I hope we have a good season – and more trophies for the future.”