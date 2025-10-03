The No. 9 played 45 minutes of Palace’s historic first-ever match in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening and – fresh from his last-minute heroics against Liverpool at the weekend – looked sharp throughout.

Moments after seeing a clinical reverse finish ruled out for offside, Nketiah was on his toes to dart towards the front post and – after some audacious skill from Yeremy Pino – get to the Spaniard’s cross first to poke in another goal with the outside-of-his boot.

Having only returned from injury recently, Nketiah now has two goals in three games this season – but wants more, as he told Palace TV: “I feel good. I'm enjoying my football, which is the most important thing.

“I’m happy to contribute and happy to be part of this team in such a great run. Hopefully we can keep it going.

“Obviously, it’s a really good start with the three points. A couple of goals is always nice and a clean sheet. We’re really happy and looking to build on it.

“I think it was really close, the first one. I thought I was onside to be fair! It was a nice finish. But yeah, Yeremy produced a wonderful bit of skill to be honest. And I was just alert, got across my man at the front post, and it was a nice finish!”