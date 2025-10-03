Eddie Nketiah says Crystal Palace’s dressing room culture has been a key factor in the Eagles’ fine form of late – and that he hopes to keep contributing to the side.
The No. 9 played 45 minutes of Palace’s historic first-ever match in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening and – fresh from his last-minute heroics against Liverpool at the weekend – looked sharp throughout.
Moments after seeing a clinical reverse finish ruled out for offside, Nketiah was on his toes to dart towards the front post and – after some audacious skill from Yeremy Pino – get to the Spaniard’s cross first to poke in another goal with the outside-of-his boot.
Having only returned from injury recently, Nketiah now has two goals in three games this season – but wants more, as he told Palace TV: “I feel good. I'm enjoying my football, which is the most important thing.
“I’m happy to contribute and happy to be part of this team in such a great run. Hopefully we can keep it going.
“Obviously, it’s a really good start with the three points. A couple of goals is always nice and a clean sheet. We’re really happy and looking to build on it.
“I think it was really close, the first one. I thought I was onside to be fair! It was a nice finish. But yeah, Yeremy produced a wonderful bit of skill to be honest. And I was just alert, got across my man at the front post, and it was a nice finish!”
On Palace’s now club-record 19 games unbeaten, he added: “We just go game by game. Obviously we've created a really good culture in there. Everyone just wants to contribute, everyone wants to play, everyone wants to win.
“We're not really looking at the numbers, we're more looking game by game, just trying to pick up as much points as we can in both competitions. We're just going to keep doing that.”
Nketiah has previous in Europe, having previously scored for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League – and reflected: “Yeah, I mean, it can be long [in terms of] travel, especially since we've got a game away on Sunday as well.
“But it's great to see so many Palace fans over here, and it made it a great atmosphere. It’s an amazing night, you know, to start our European journey with a win, and we're just looking forward to these experiences.
“This is what we want. We have the squad to deal with it, so we're ready.”