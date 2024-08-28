The Crystal Palace could celebrate his landmark day by toasting Palace’s progression into the Carabao Cup third round, having seen off Norwich City 4-0 at Selhurst Park yesterday evening.

Speaking to Palace TV afterwards, the manager joked: "Thank you very much for the congrats!

"In a manager's life, in football's life, it's all about the next game. It's a nice anniversary or a nice birthday. We will prepare for the Chelsea game [on Sunday].”

Indeed, since joining the club, Glasner's Eagles have somewhat soared: the manager has won eight of his 16 matches in charge in all competitions, the third-highest win percentage of any Palace coach to have led 10 or more games, and comfortably the highest in the top-flight.

But tackling a problem like a Premier League club takes a certain level of confidence, but also requires an ability to think your way out of tricky situations.

There is a German acronym for this type of problem-solving: N-I-P-S-I-E-L-D.

How does that translate? If you're Glasner, it transpires, into results. As the manager himself explains: “If you just talk about the problem, you never solve it, and it gets bigger and bigger. If you focus on the problem, it doesn’t go away, so you have to find a solution for the problem.

“I think this is in life, this is in football, this is in every job you have. If we always talk about the problem, you have no capacity in your brain for finding a solution. So it’s: ‘OK, I have this, what can we do to solve it?’”

It is a mentality the Austrian delves into in more detail in Oliver Glasner: Looking back, moving forward, a feature-length interview with Palace TV about the manager's hopes for this season.

Along the way, the manager discusses his coaching, tactical and personal philosophies; his propensity to influence not only his team's results, but also the people around him; and his hopes for building on Palace's stunning end to the last campaign.

