There is a German acronym for this type of problem-solving: N-I-P-S-I-E-L-D.

How does that translate? If you're Oliver Glasner, it transpires, into results. As the Crystal Palace manager himself explains: “If you just talk about the problem, you never solve it, and it gets bigger and bigger. If you focus on the problem, it doesn’t go away, so you have to find a solution for the problem.

“I think this is in life, this is in football, this is in every job you have. If we always talk about the problem, you have no capacity in your brain for finding a solution. So it’s: ‘OK, I have this, what can we do to solve it?’”

It is a mentality the Austrian delves into in more detail in Oliver Glasner: Looking back, moving forward, a feature-length interview with Palace TV about the manager's hopes for the new season.

Along the way, the manager discusses his coaching, tactical and personal philosophies; his propensity to influence not only his team's results, but also the people around him; and his hopes for building on Palace's stunning end to the last campaign.

