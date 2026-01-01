The Manager told Palace TV: “First of all, for me, it's a good point today. It was important now, after three defeats, to cut this downwards spiral and get a point.

“At the end, we were maybe a little bit lucky with an incredible save from Dean Henderson, but before, I think as long as the legs were fresh, we played absolutely okay. We know that, with everything, the amount of games and the number of fit players we have, that we're a little bit in a survival mode. The players gave everything right until the end, and that's why it's a very good point for me.

“Everybody could see and feel it, that the legs are getting fatigued and the mind is getting fatigued. We had great support from the stands again and yes, you need in one or two moments your keeper. We wouldn't have won the FA Cup without him, and Dean was here today and now we needed it.

“We have three more games to play in the next nine days, and I can promise we will give our best in every single game. I think this is what everybody is appreciating, and I'm really proud of my side and have massive appreciation for every single player.”