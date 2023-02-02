A hackneyed cliché, maybe, but on such nights in football, you just can’t write the script.
On this day 13 years ago, in February 2010, then-31-year-old right-back Danny Butterfield achieved a feat which, in no stretch of the imagination, would any Palace supporter have predicted.
Days after entering administration, Palace, to find the funds needed to survive, sold talismanic forward Victor Moses. Up front, then, Alan Lee was missing a partner, when Wolverhampton Wanderers came to Selhurst for an FA Cup fourth round clash.
The prize money on offer meant progression for the club would be invaluable yet, somehow, Butterfield – who had scored six times in 240 Palace games prior to that night – found himself spearheading the team at one of its most precarious moments.