Pino revealed that the trophies won this year by Palace – and the prospect of competing for further silverware – was a major factor in his decision to join.

“Of course this motivates me,” said Pino. “In the end, you have to continue the path the team has taken by coming here, winning titles, and my goal is to be in Europe.

“It's very important for the club, for me as well. Doing well in Europe is a goal of mine, but also [to contribute] lots of goals, lots of assists, and for the team to be happy with me.

"A dream for me is to come to the Premier League at this historic club, being able to help the team with my game and my experience."

Having previously played against English clubs in European competition, Pino is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere of the Premier League – with Selhurst Park top of his list.