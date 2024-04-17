His young Eagles produced a thrilling attacking display to see of Everton in the semi-finals of the competition on Tuesday evening, setting up a rematch of last season’s final against PSV Eindhoven.

And whilst last year Palace fell to defeat after extra-time, Powell is appreciative of the symmetry of the occasion – revealing he used that defeat to fuel his players’ desire in the tournament this season.

“We just made it hard for ourselves at times when we didn't need to!” he told Palace TV. “But I was pleased with the performance and the work, and the goals that we scored as well. It was pleasing in the sense that we had a lot of control in the game as well and that enabled us to create more chances than them.

“It's always good to get a goal before half-time and it changes their team talk. It galvanises the group and it gives you something to hold on to. Everyone comes into the changing room on a high and then you've got to look after the second-half.

“We went two goals up and then we let them into it again. But again, no-one's going to really remember the semi-final, really, are they? They're just going to remember being in the final itself.

“[‘Redemption’] is a good word, because I use that as well! I said to the boys at the beginning of the season – you know, objectives – I did mention getting to the final, going a step further.

“I remember saying that and some of the boys still remember it. The stars aligned together and we're in the final again, against PSV again.

“Hopefully, as I said at the beginning of the season, hopefully we can go a step further and actually win it.”