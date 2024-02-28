The dynamic midfielder has seen his 2023/24 season interrupted by long-term injury, but proved himself last year to be one of the Premier League's best box-to-box midfielders, culminating in him being voted Palace's Player of the Season.
The news that Cheick Doucouré has penned a new long-term deal with the club is sure to put an extra spring in the step of every Crystal Palace fan – no more so than the popular player himself.
Doucouré enjoyed an impressive campaign at the heart of the Eagles' midfield, making 35 appearances, assisting three goals and completing more tackles and interceptions than any other Palace player.
Celebrate his new deal at Palace by reliving his best bits from last season – an exciting indication of things to come.