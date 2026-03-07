With Palace a goal and a man to the good, having scored twice in quick succession to turn the game on its head, the euphoria was already abound in the away end at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Then Jaydee Canvot lifted his head and played a clever pass into the feet of Adam Wharton. The midfielder, by the time the ball had arrived at his feet, had already lifted his head and – instinctively, in the blink of an eye – assessed his options and quantified the precision and power it would take to play Ismaïla Sarr in.

It looked a long shot. In truth, it was. Yet the ball was inch-perfect, Sarr's powerful run unstoppable, and all amounted to make the finish for Palace's third goal, by comparison, so simple.

It can be easy to miss all these incredible details given the rapid-fire nature of Premier League football, so our Palace TV crew have slowed it right down below for you.

It's a wonderful bit of footage – a must-watch – and you can view it above.