The Eagles have faced three of the Premier League’s top-seven teams in their opening four matches in all competitions – and are now unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, following Sunday’s 1-1 draw.

Palace were solid again against Forest and, in a tight match at Selhurst Park, went ahead in the first-half through Ismaïla Sarr, only to be denied victory by Callum Hudson-Odoi’s second-half strike for the visitors.

Richards told Palace TV: “We started off really well and played a really good first-half. They tweaked a few things at half-time, which kind of changed our gameplan, but regardless, I think we played a good game.

“We think we were missing a little bit in the final third, but you know, it's early on in the season – I know we'll eventually find our form. It’s been a good start to the season, against a good team. The crowd was amazing today – we definitely felt them for 90 plus.

“I think at this point last year, we were struggling to find the results and find goals, and you know, we lost Ebs [Eze] this week, but regardless, we found a goal today.

“We just needed another goal to win a game like this, but we’re super excited with how we’ve started off the season, and if we keep going on this kind of trajectory, I know we're gonna be a tough team to beat this year.”