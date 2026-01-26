The United States international arrived in South London from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 and, despite initially struggling to break into the team, has been a cornerstone of Palace’s successful side of the last three seasons.

Richards was the only Palace player to play every minute of every match in the Eagles’ victorious FA Cup run last season, and – adopting a variety of positions in both defence and, occasionally, midfield – has become a leader on the pitch, as well as a first-choice centre-back, for both club and country.

“Yeah, it's been a blessing, you know, it's been a journey!” Richards said of his first 100 Palace appearances. “It’s felt like a lot more than 100 games!

“But, you know, it's a proud moment for myself. I think it's the longest I've ever been at a club, and I think it's for a reason: I’ve felt at home here.

“I’ve felt like I have a family that supports me every day when I step into the building, not just at Coper’s Cope [Palace’s training ground], but also here at Selhurst. And through the ups and downs, everybody's been by my side – through injuries, through bad results, through good results, through an FA Cup and Community Shield, it’s been beautiful.

“The whole journey of being here has been beautiful, and hopefully I have 100 more games!”