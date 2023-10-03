Not only had he become the first-ever visiting Premier League manager to avoid defeat on five consecutive trips to England’s largest club stadium (three wins, two draws – one with Watford), but also only the second Premier League manager – after Pep Guardola – to win three games in a row at Old Trafford with a single club: Palace.

In celebration of the tremendous feat, relive Roy Hodgson's remarkable run below...

1. Saturday, 24th November 2018

Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

The run began with a game neither set of supporters are likely to have committed to memory – but a valuable point for Hodgson's Palace nonetheless, and one which saw them end a run of 11 defeats in a row at Old Trafford.

With Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend leading the line in a classic 4-4-2, it was the former who came closest to breaking the deadlock early on with a curling effort which sailed narrowly wide of the mark.

At the other end, Wayne Hennessey was alert to deny Paul Pogba, but despite Zaha going close again moments later, first-half chances proved at a premium.